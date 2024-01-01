Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Ford Ranger

91,760 KM

Details Features

SOLD

Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Ford Ranger

SPORT, 4X4, ONLY 91KMS, LEER TOPPER, CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford Ranger

SPORT, 4X4, ONLY 91KMS, LEER TOPPER, CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1723126257
  2. 1723126256
  3. 1723126256
  4. 1723126256
  5. 1723126255
  6. 1723126255
  7. 1723126255
  8. 1723125881
  9. 1723126257
  10. 1723126255
  11. 1723126251
  12. 1723126251
  13. 1723126252
  14. 1723126254
  15. 1723126253
  16. 1723126251
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

SOLD

Used
91,760KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FTLR4FEXAPA09181

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 91,760 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Air Conditioning

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf TDI, WAGON, MANUAL, NAVI, CAM, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2015 Volkswagen Golf TDI, WAGON, MANUAL, NAVI, CAM, CERTIFIED 228,343 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Subaru Forester XT LIMITED, AWD, WAGON, ALLOYS, SUNROOF, CERT for sale in London, ON
2014 Subaru Forester XT LIMITED, AWD, WAGON, ALLOYS, SUNROOF, CERT 197,780 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2008 Toyota Corolla CE, AUTO, ONLY 174KMS, 4 CYL, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2008 Toyota Corolla CE, AUTO, ONLY 174KMS, 4 CYL, CERTIFIED 174,741 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
SOLD
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2010 Ford Ranger