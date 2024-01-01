SOLD
2010 Ford Ranger
SPORT, 4X4, ONLY 91KMS, LEER TOPPER, CERTIFIED
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
91,760KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FTLR4FEXAPA09181
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 91,760 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Interior
Air Conditioning
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
2010 Ford Ranger