Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Ford Ranger

100,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Ford Ranger

Watch This Vehicle
11963523

2010 Ford Ranger

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1732759988
  2. 1732759991
  3. 1732759994
  4. 1732759996
  5. 1732759999
  6. 1732760003
  7. 1732760005
  8. 1732760009
  9. 1732760011
  10. 1732760014
  11. 1732760017
  12. 1732760020
  13. 1732760023
  14. 1732760025
  15. 1732760030
  16. 1732760032
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
100,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FTKR4EE1APA69640

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 100,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2021 Acura TLX TYPE S, SH-AWD, TOP OF THE LINE, LOADED, CERT for sale in London, ON
2021 Acura TLX TYPE S, SH-AWD, TOP OF THE LINE, LOADED, CERT 85,624 KM $38,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Tesla Model S 100D, AWD, MCU2, FACTORY WARRANTY, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2017 Tesla Model S 100D, AWD, MCU2, FACTORY WARRANTY, CERTIFIED 230,783 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chevrolet Sonic LTZ, TURBO, MANUAL, ONLY 114KMS for sale in London, ON
2012 Chevrolet Sonic LTZ, TURBO, MANUAL, ONLY 114KMS 114,702 KM $5,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2010 Ford Ranger