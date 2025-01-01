Menu
2010 Ford Ranger

57,882 KM

Details Features

2010 Ford Ranger

SPORT, 4X4, AUTO, 4L V6, ONLY 57,000KMS, CERTIFIED

12157119

2010 Ford Ranger

SPORT, 4X4, AUTO, 4L V6, ONLY 57,000KMS, CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
57,882KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FTLR4FE4APA00220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 57,882 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Air Conditioning

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2010 Ford Ranger