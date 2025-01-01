$16,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2010 Ford Ranger
SPORT, 4X4, AUTO, 4L V6, ONLY 57,000KMS, CERTIFIED
2010 Ford Ranger
SPORT, 4X4, AUTO, 4L V6, ONLY 57,000KMS, CERTIFIED
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
58,012KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FTLR4FE4APA00220
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 58,012 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Exterior
Fog Lights
Interior
Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2017 Volkswagen Passat COMFORTLINE, SEDAN, 4 CYL, ONLY 70KMS, CERT 70,143 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
2008 Yamaha Grizzly 700 HMF EXHAUST, 4X4, 700CC, NEEDS SOME WORK, AS IS 1,234 KM $2,995 + tax & lic
2012 Chrysler 200 TOURING, SEDAN, ONLY 65KMS, ALLOYS, CERTIFIED 65,418 KM $11,495 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
Primary
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-659-XXXX(click to show)
$16,495
+ taxes & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111
2010 Ford Ranger