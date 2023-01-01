Menu
2010 GMC Terrain

223,415 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Location

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10139475
  • Stock #: M8
  • VIN: 2CTALFEW2A6324933

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 223,415 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

