2010 Harley-Davidson FLHTCUTG TriGlide Ultra Classic

59,114 KM

Details

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
2010 Harley-Davidson FLHTCUTG TriGlide Ultra Classic

TRIKE, EXHAUST, LOADED, 3 WHEELER, LIGHT DAMAGE

2010 Harley-Davidson FLHTCUTG TriGlide Ultra Classic

TRIKE, EXHAUST, LOADED, 3 WHEELER, LIGHT DAMAGE

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
59,114KM
As Is Condition
VIN 5HD1MAMA9AB853589

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Stock # Xxxx
  • Mileage 59,114 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2010 Harley-Davidson FLHTCUTG TriGlide Ultra Classic