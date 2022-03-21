2010 Honda CBR500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 4 6 , 1 7 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8727569

8727569 VIN: jh2pc40528m100119

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sport Bike

Mileage 46,175 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.