Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Honda Civic

40,710 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Honda Civic

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Honda Civic

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1729819317
  2. 1729819319
  3. 1729819322
  4. 1729819324
  5. 1729819327
  6. 1729819331
  7. 1729819334
  8. 1729819337
  9. 1729819339
  10. 1729819343
  11. 1729819345
  12. 1729819347
  13. 1729819349
  14. 1729819352
  15. 1729819355
  16. 1729819357
  17. 1729819360
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
40,710KM
Good Condition
VIN 2HGFA1F6XAH043770

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 40,710 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2010 Nissan Versa 1.8S AUTO, HATCH, ONLY 96,000KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2010 Nissan Versa 1.8S AUTO, HATCH, ONLY 96,000KMS, CERTIFIED 96,360 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra GL, MANUAL, SEDAN, 4 CYLINDER, AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2012 Hyundai Elantra GL, MANUAL, SEDAN, 4 CYLINDER, AS IS SPECIAL 255,570 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2006 Toyota Tacoma ACCESS CAB, 4X4, AUTO, SMALL PICKUP, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2006 Toyota Tacoma ACCESS CAB, 4X4, AUTO, SMALL PICKUP, CERTIFIED 269,400 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2010 Honda Civic