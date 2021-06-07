2010 Honda Civic

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995 + taxes & licensing 1 7 2 , 0 5 9 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7303832

7303832 Stock #: 2292

2292 VIN: 2HGFG2A59AH100916

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 172,059 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.