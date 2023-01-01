2010 Honda Civic

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified. $CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 1 , 6 3 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 9631597

9631597 VIN: 2HGFG2A52AH100112

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 171,634 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Anti-Theft System Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Additional Features Sun/Moonroof

