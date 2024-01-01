Menu
2010 Honda CR-V

191,576 KM

Details Features

$9,495

+ tax & licensing
2010 Honda CR-V

EX, 4X4, 4 CYL, ONLY 191KMS, CERTIFIED

2010 Honda CR-V

EX, 4X4, 4 CYL, ONLY 191KMS, CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
191,576KM
Good Condition
VIN 5J6RE4H58AL821132

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 191,576 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

