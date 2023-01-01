$CALL+ tax & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111
2010 Honda Fit
LX*AUTO*HATCH*ONLY 57,000KMS*ALLOYS*CERT
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
57,886KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10660671
- Stock #: XXXX
- VIN: JHMGE8H53AC800708
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 57,886 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
