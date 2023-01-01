2010 Hyundai Accent EXCELLENT CONDITION MUST SEE WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT

2010 Hyundai Accent EXCELLENT CONDITION MUST SEE WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT

$8,495 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 0 , 9 4 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10096089

10096089 Stock #: FS:16326

FS:16326 VIN: KMHCN3BCXAU163333

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ebony Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 140,945 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.