Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Hyundai Accent

185,514 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Hyundai Accent

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Hyundai Accent

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1724165647
  2. 1724165650
  3. 1724165653
  4. 1724165655
  5. 1724165657
  6. 1724165660
  7. 1724165663
  8. 1724165665
  9. 1724165667
  10. 1724165669
  11. 1724165671
  12. 1724165675
  13. 1724165677
  14. 1724165679
  15. 1724165682
  16. 1724165684
  17. 1724165687
  18. 1724165689
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
185,514KM
Good Condition
VIN KMHCN4BCXAU395033

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 185,514 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2011 Audi A4 PREMIUM, AUTO, LEATHER, LOADED, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2011 Audi A4 PREMIUM, AUTO, LEATHER, LOADED, CERTIFIED 204,819 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan Rogue AWD, 4 CYL, ONLY 140KMS, for sale in London, ON
2016 Nissan Rogue AWD, 4 CYL, ONLY 140KMS, 140,661 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta COMFORTLINE, ALLOYS, AUTO, SUNROOF, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2014 Volkswagen Jetta COMFORTLINE, ALLOYS, AUTO, SUNROOF, CERTIFIED 172,098 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2010 Hyundai Accent