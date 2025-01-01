Menu
2010 Hyundai Accent

108,616 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2010 Hyundai Accent

GL, AUTO, RELIABLE, ONLY 108KMS, CERTIFIED

12466708

2010 Hyundai Accent

GL, AUTO, RELIABLE, ONLY 108KMS, CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1745981571223
  2. 1745981571711
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
108,616KM
Good Condition
VIN KMHCN4BC3AU431788

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 108,616 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

