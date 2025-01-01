$CALL+ tax & licensing
2010 Hyundai Accent
GL, AUTO, RELIABLE, ONLY 108KMS, CERTIFIED
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
108,616KM
Good Condition
VIN KMHCN4BC3AU431788
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 108,616 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
