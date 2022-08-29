$7,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,495
+ taxes & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111
2010 Hyundai Accent
2010 Hyundai Accent
GL*SEDAN*AUTO*ONLY 103KMS*CERTIFIED
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,495
+ taxes & licensing
103,591KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9310885
- Stock #: XXXX
- VIN: KMHCN4BC6AU436175
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 103,591 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
Primary
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4