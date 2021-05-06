Menu
2010 Hyundai Elantra

64,931 KM

Details

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

GL

2010 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

94 Exeter Road, London, ON N6L 1A2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

64,931KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7057925
  • VIN: KMHDU4BD1AU882685

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 64,931 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Hyundai Elantra GL Manual Transmission - Low kms! 

$6,995 + HST & Licensing!

FULLY CERTIFIED!

BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY - 519-681-2031

SPECIAL T AUTO - 94 EXETER RD LONDON

www.specialtyauto.ca

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer

