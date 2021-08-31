Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Hyundai Elantra

143,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,800

+ taxes & licensing

Redline Auto Sales

519-914-1157

Contact Seller
2010 Hyundai Elantra

2010 Hyundai Elantra

WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT.

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Hyundai Elantra

WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT.

Location

Redline Auto Sales

2040 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R2

519-914-1157

  1. 7921674
  2. 7921674
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer
Sale

$7,800

+ taxes & licensing

143,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7921674
  • Stock #: 21N7353

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 143,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Over 1000 Positive Google Reviews combined!!! Superior Level of Guest Experience and Satisfaction, Unrivalled Pricing, Three Locations to Serve You!!! Don't Miss Your Chance to Experience a New Way of Buying a Pre-Owned Vehicle!!! LOWEST price policy in effect, we APPROVE all credit, TOP value paid for trades, NO extra fees!!! All pricing is pre-negotiated to save you money and time!!! No extra fees of any kind, what you see is what you pay, MTO safety standards certificate is included!!! HST and licensing extra!!! Carfax reports are provided with every vehicle at no EXTRA charge!!! Over 400 vehicles in stock!!! OMVIC registered!!! We want your trade ins, top value paid!!! We will buy your vehicle even if you don't buy from us!!! We Approve All Credit!!! Everyone is Approved (conditions apply)!!! Please visit www.redlineautosales.ca for our complete and up to date inventory!!!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Redline Auto Sales

2015 Audi A4 WE APPR...
 218,000 KM
$13,800 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Elantra...
 167,000 KM
$8,800 + tax & lic
2010 Hyundai Elantra...
 88,000 KM
$9,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Redline Auto Sales

Redline Auto Sales

Redline Auto Sales

Redline Auto Sales London

2040 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R2

Call Dealer

519-914-XXXX

(click to show)

519-914-1157

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory