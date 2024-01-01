Menu
<p>Nice and Clean Vehicle with remote starter. Certified </p>

2010 Hyundai Tucson

153,678 KM

$8,500

+ tax & licensing
Location

Manal Motors

1509 Fanshawe Park Rd W, London, ON N6H 5L3

519-872-5166

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

153,678KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8JT3AC4AU062674

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 153,678 KM

Vehicle Description

Nice and Clean Vehicle with remote starter. Certified 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

