Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Jeep Compass

265,338 KM

Details Features

$2,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Jeep Compass

LIMITED, 4 CYL, AUTO, LEATHER, ROOF, AS IS SPECIAL

Watch This Vehicle
12618516

2010 Jeep Compass

LIMITED, 4 CYL, AUTO, LEATHER, ROOF, AS IS SPECIAL

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1749300903
  2. 1749300902
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
265,338KM
Fair Condition
VIN 1J4NT5FB2AD572453

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 265,338 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan CREW, STOWNGO, CAM, ONLY 168KMS, 7 PASSENGER, CERT for sale in London, ON
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan CREW, STOWNGO, CAM, ONLY 168KMS, 7 PASSENGER, CERT 168,532 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Mitsubishi RVR GT, 4X4, 4 CYL, AUTO, ALLOYS, AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2013 Mitsubishi RVR GT, 4X4, 4 CYL, AUTO, ALLOYS, AS IS SPECIAL 323,543 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Fusion SE, LEATHER, SUNROOF, ALLOYS, 4 CYL, LOADED, CERT for sale in London, ON
2017 Ford Fusion SE, LEATHER, SUNROOF, ALLOYS, 4 CYL, LOADED, CERT 230,143 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2010 Jeep Compass