2010 Jeep Compass

151,599 KM

Details Description Features

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

Location

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

  • Listing ID: 5344424
  • Stock #: FS: 13354
  • VIN: 1J4NF4FB8AD622578

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Green
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

We Sell & Finance ONLINE! Any Credit Welcome | Ontario wide delivery We Sell & Finance ONLINE! Any Credit Welcome | Ontario wide delivery

Vehicle Features

CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Wrap Wheel

