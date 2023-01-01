$9,995+ tax & licensing
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bart's Used Cars
519-673-3708
2010 Jeep Compass
North Edition 4WD 4dr
Location
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
200,483KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9453988
- VIN: 1J4NF4FB3AD511694
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Stone White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 200,483 KM
Vehicle Description
North Edition 4WD 4dr Excellent Fuel Economy SUV Stone White 4X4 Compass Remote Start !
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
