2010 Jeep Compass

200,483 KM

Details

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

2010 Jeep Compass

2010 Jeep Compass

North Edition 4WD 4dr

2010 Jeep Compass

North Edition 4WD 4dr

Location

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

200,483KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9453988
  • VIN: 1J4NF4FB3AD511694

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Stone White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 200,483 KM

Vehicle Description

North Edition 4WD 4dr   Excellent Fuel Economy SUV     Stone White 4X4 Compass    Remote Start !

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player

Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

