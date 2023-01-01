2010 Jeep Compass

$5,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 7 6 , 3 1 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 9959339

9959339 Stock #: FS:16240

FS:16240 VIN: 1J4NT4FB8AD524725

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Sunburst Orange Pearl

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 276,313 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.