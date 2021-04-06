Menu
2010 Jeep Patriot

346,353 KM

Details

$2,495

+ tax & licensing
5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

2010 Jeep Patriot

Location

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

346,353KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6892869
  • Stock #: 796589-FS:13658

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Mileage 346,353 KM

Vehicle Description

The Perfect FIT for your whole Family, this beautiful JEEP-PATRIOT-SPT-4WD-LHR-RF-ALLOYS-WHITE loaded with Features and Power! Regardless of Your Credit History TEXT US 519-702-8888 for a QUICK APPROVAL. Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 . Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options. *Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

