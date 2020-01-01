2010 Kia Forte

- Safety
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Fog Lights
- Passenger Air Bag
- Side Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- Rear Window Defrost
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Stability Control
- Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
- Child Safety Locks
- Front Head Air Bag
- Power Options
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Comfort
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Sunroof / Moonroof
- Climate Control
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Tow Hooks
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Power Outlet
- Temporary spare tire
- Media / Nav / Comm
- AM/FM Radio
- Premium Sound System
- CD Player
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- AM/FM CD Player
- Seating
- Bucket Seats
- Folding Rear Seat
- Heated Seats
- Leather Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Exterior
- Alloy Wheels
- Aluminum Wheels
- Warranty
- Warranty Available
- Warranty Included
- Trim
- Powertrain
- Engine Immobilizer
- Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
- Additional Features
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Bluetooth Connection
- Sun/Moonroof
