Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Kia Rio

98,057 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Kia Rio

EX, HATCH, 4 DOOR, ONLY 98KMS, AUTO, CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Kia Rio

EX, HATCH, 4 DOOR, ONLY 98KMS, AUTO, CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1720392692
  2. 1720392696
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
98,057KM
Good Condition
VIN KNADH5B37A6624890

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 98,057 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2009 Honda Civic DX-G, AUTO, ONLY 150KMS, SEDAN, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2009 Honda Civic DX-G, AUTO, ONLY 150KMS, SEDAN, CERTIFIED 150,779 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 4MATIC, ONLY 182KMS, AWD, NAVI, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 4MATIC, ONLY 182KMS, AWD, NAVI, CERTIFIED 182,853 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan for sale in London, ON
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan 195,994 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2010 Kia Rio