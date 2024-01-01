Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Kia Rio

254,086 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Kia Rio

HATCH, AUTO, 4 CYL, GREAT ON FUEL, AS IS SPECIAL

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Kia Rio

HATCH, AUTO, 4 CYL, GREAT ON FUEL, AS IS SPECIAL

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1724805287
  2. 1724805288
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
254,086KM
As Is Condition
VIN KNADH5B39A6604320

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 254,086 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2010 Toyota Tacoma 4X4, ACCESS CAB, 4 CYLINDER, MANUAL, CERT for sale in London, ON
2010 Toyota Tacoma 4X4, ACCESS CAB, 4 CYLINDER, MANUAL, CERT 219,123 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, 2 SETS WHEELS, CERT for sale in London, ON
2012 Hyundai Elantra ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, 2 SETS WHEELS, CERT 173,496 KM SOLD
Used 2005 Honda CR-V EX, RUNS GOOD, 4WD, AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2005 Honda CR-V EX, RUNS GOOD, 4WD, AS IS SPECIAL 237,832 KM $3,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2010 Kia Rio