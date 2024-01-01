$CALL+ tax & licensing
2010 Kia Rio
HATCH, AUTO, 4 CYL, GREAT ON FUEL, AS IS SPECIAL
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Used
254,086KM
As Is Condition
VIN KNADH5B39A6604320
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 254,086 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
