2010 Kia Rio
EX, AUTO, SEDAN, ONLY 92,000KMS, CERTIFIED
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
92,661KM
Good Condition
VIN KNADH4B32A6595177
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 92,661 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
