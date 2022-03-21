$8,995+ tax & licensing
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bart's Used Cars
519-673-3708
2010 Kia Soul
4U
Location
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
182,781KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8696276
- VIN: KNDJT2A29A7117785
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 182,781 KM
Vehicle Description
Wow the Ultimate fuel saving SUV with sunroof . Message us for a test drive !
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
