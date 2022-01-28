Menu
2010 Land Rover LR2

0 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

2010 Land Rover LR2

2010 Land Rover LR2

HSE

2010 Land Rover LR2

HSE

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8168236
  VIN: SALFR2BN4AH155344

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)

Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

