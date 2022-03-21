$10,995+ tax & licensing
2010 Land Rover LR2
HSE
Location
Bart's Used Cars
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6
519-673-3708
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
216,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8796545
- VIN: SAFLR2BN4AH155344
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 216,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Very Sharp Classic Black on Black with Alpine Stereo and Sunroofs
Bart's Used Cars
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6