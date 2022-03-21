Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Land Rover LR2

216,000 KM

Details Description

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

Contact Seller
2010 Land Rover LR2

2010 Land Rover LR2

HSE

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Land Rover LR2

HSE

Location

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

216,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8796545
  • VIN: SAFLR2BN4AH155344

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 216,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Very Sharp Classic Black on Black with Alpine Stereo and Sunroofs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bart's Used Cars

2008 Ford Edge SEL A...
 244,967 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2007 Chrysler PT Cru...
 134,000 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2009 Cadillac SRX 3R...
 220,888 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic

Email Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

Call Dealer

519-673-XXXX

(click to show)

519-673-3708

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory