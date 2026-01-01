Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2010 Lexus IS 250 for sale in London, ON

2010 Lexus IS 250

109,044 MI

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Lexus IS 250

Watch This Vehicle
13993116

2010 Lexus IS 250

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1777258482592
  2. 1777258483092
  3. 1777258483516
  4. 1777258483963
  5. 1777258484384
  6. 1777258484814
  7. 1777258485242
  8. 1777258485661
  9. 1777258486078
  10. 1777258486497
  11. 1777258486969
  12. 1777258487426
  13. 1777258487883
  14. 1777258488343
  15. 1777258488770
  16. 1777258489199
  17. 1777258489616
  18. 1777258490029
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
109,044MI
VIN JTHCF5C2XA5038442

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 109,044 MI

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2018 Tesla Model X 100D, NO ACCIDENTS, 6 PASSENGER, TESLA WARRANTY for sale in London, ON
2018 Tesla Model X 100D, NO ACCIDENTS, 6 PASSENGER, TESLA WARRANTY 257,729 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Toyota Yaris LE, HATCH, MANUAL, ONLY 164KMS, ALBERTA CAR, CLEAN for sale in London, ON
2007 Toyota Yaris LE, HATCH, MANUAL, ONLY 164KMS, ALBERTA CAR, CLEAN 164,659 KM $5,495 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Acura CSX I-Tech, 2 SETS WHEELS, LEATHER, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2010 Acura CSX I-Tech, 2 SETS WHEELS, LEATHER, CERTIFIED 212,039 KM SOLD

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2010 Lexus IS 250