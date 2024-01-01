$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2010 Lincoln MKZ
AWD, SEDAN, ONLY 45KMS, LOADED, CERTIFIED
2010 Lincoln MKZ
AWD, SEDAN, ONLY 45KMS, LOADED, CERTIFIED
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
45,197KM
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3LNHL2JC5AR611623
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 45,197 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Additional Features
Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2018 KUBOTA RTV1140 RTV1100, UTV, SIDE BY SIDE, 1300HRS, DIESEL, 4X4 27,870 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
2004 Toyota Corolla CE, AUTO, ONLY 73KMS, 4 CYL, LOW KMS, CERT 73,815 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
2007 Hyundai Santa Fe GL, AUTO, ONLY 73KMS, ROOF RACK, STEPS, CERT 73,691 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
Primary
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-659-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111
2010 Lincoln MKZ