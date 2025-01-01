Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Lincoln MKZ

141,366 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Lincoln MKZ

Watch This Vehicle
12286377

2010 Lincoln MKZ

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1742097094
  2. 1742097097
  3. 1742097101
  4. 1742097104
  5. 1742097107
  6. 1742097110
  7. 1742097114
  8. 1742097116
  9. 1742097119
  10. 1742097122
  11. 1742097124
  12. 1742097127
  13. 1742097130
  14. 1742097132
  15. 1742097135
  16. 1742097138
  17. 1742097141
  18. 1742097143
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
141,366KM
Good Condition
VIN 3LNHL2JC8AR612555

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 141,366 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2010 Ford Ranger for sale in London, ON
2010 Ford Ranger 244,414 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2010 Chevrolet Malibu LS, AUTO, ONLY 66KMS, LOW KMS, 4 CYL, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2010 Chevrolet Malibu LS, AUTO, ONLY 66KMS, LOW KMS, 4 CYL, CERTIFIED 66,218 KM $8,495 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Kia Forte EX, AUTO, 2 SETS WHEELS, ONLY 129KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2014 Kia Forte EX, AUTO, 2 SETS WHEELS, ONLY 129KMS, CERTIFIED 129,552 KM $8,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2010 Lincoln MKZ