$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2010 Lincoln MKZ
2010 Lincoln MKZ
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
141,366KM
Good Condition
VIN 3LNHL2JC8AR612555
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 141,366 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Additional Features
Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2010 Ford Ranger 244,414 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet Malibu LS, AUTO, ONLY 66KMS, LOW KMS, 4 CYL, CERTIFIED 66,218 KM $8,495 + tax & lic
2014 Kia Forte EX, AUTO, 2 SETS WHEELS, ONLY 129KMS, CERTIFIED 129,552 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
Primary
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-659-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111
2010 Lincoln MKZ