2010 Mazda B-Series
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
88,797KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9037861
- Stock #: 1109
- VIN: 4f4ky1cd6apm01610
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 88,797 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
