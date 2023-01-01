Menu
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

189,678 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GX 4dr HB Sport Man

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GX 4dr HB Sport Man

Location

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

189,678KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10470504
  • VIN: JM1BL1HF6A1166677

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 189,678 KM

Vehicle Description

GX 4dr HB Sport Man fUEL sAVING eCOMY tRIED AND tRUE mAZDA 3. Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Very Sharp Colour Must Be Seen ONLY $7995.00

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

