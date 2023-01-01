$7,995+ tax & licensing
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
2010 Mazda MAZDA3
2010 Mazda MAZDA3
GX 4dr HB Sport Man
Location
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
189,678KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10470504
- VIN: JM1BL1HF6A1166677
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 189,678 KM
Vehicle Description
GX 4dr HB Sport Man fUEL sAVING eCOMY tRIED AND tRUE mAZDA 3. Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Very Sharp Colour Must Be Seen ONLY $7995.00
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
