2010 Mazda MAZDA3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 1 3 , 6 3 8 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10515960

10515960 Stock #: M49

M49 VIN: JM1BL1H52A1268615

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 213,638 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.