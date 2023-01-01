Menu
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

213,638 KM

Details Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GT*HATCH*LEATHER*LOADED*CERTIFIED

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GT*HATCH*LEATHER*LOADED*CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

213,638KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10515960
  • Stock #: M49
  • VIN: JM1BL1H52A1268615

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 213,638 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

