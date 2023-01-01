Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

175,128 KM

Details Features

$4,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$4,495

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GX**SUNROOF**DRIVES GREAT**WINTER TIRES**AS IS

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GX**SUNROOF**DRIVES GREAT**WINTER TIRES**AS IS

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1696709938
  2. 1696709938
  3. 1696709938
  4. 1696709938
  5. 1696709938
  6. 1696709938
  7. 1696709938
  8. 1696709938
  9. 1696709938
  10. 1696709938
  11. 1696709938
  12. 1696709938
  13. 1696709938
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,495

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
175,128KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10520559
  • Stock #: 1171A
  • VIN: JM1BL1SF6A1104527

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,128 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GT...
 213,638 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2014 Mercedes-Benz M...
 151,470 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Edge SEL*L...
 251,074 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory