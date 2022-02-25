2010 Mazda MAZDA3

Sale $5,300 + taxes & licensing 1 7 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8358066

8358066 Stock #: T0022

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 177,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Front Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Exterior Temporary spare tire

