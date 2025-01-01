Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Mazda MAZDA5

154,181 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Mazda MAZDA5

GS, AUTO, HATCH, ONLY 154KMS, 6 PASS, CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle
12968300

2010 Mazda MAZDA5

GS, AUTO, HATCH, ONLY 154KMS, 6 PASS, CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1757771067605
  2. 1757771068145
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
154,181KM
Good Condition
VIN JM1CR2W34A0390165

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 154,181 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2012 Chevrolet Traverse LS, RUNS AND DRIVES, OIL PRESSURE WARNING for sale in London, ON
2012 Chevrolet Traverse LS, RUNS AND DRIVES, OIL PRESSURE WARNING 264,875 KM $1,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chevrolet Malibu LT ECO, NO ACCIDENTS, ONLY 30KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2013 Chevrolet Malibu LT ECO, NO ACCIDENTS, ONLY 30KMS, CERTIFIED 30,839 KM $12,495 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Acura TSX w/Nav Pkg, RUNS GREAT, WELL SERVICED for sale in London, ON
2008 Acura TSX w/Nav Pkg, RUNS GREAT, WELL SERVICED 203,598 KM $3,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2010 Mazda MAZDA5