2010 Mazda MAZDA5

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 2 5 , 6 7 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8948731

8948731 Stock #: E4174

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # E4174

Mileage 225,671 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Safety ABS Seating 5 Passenger Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM/CD Additional Features Electric Mirrors CLOTH AIRBAG FRONT LEFT AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT 2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles Mats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.