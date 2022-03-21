$CALL+ tax & licensing
2010 Mazda MAZDA5
2010 Mazda MAZDA5
Grand Touring
225,671KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8948731
- Stock #: E4174
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # E4174
- Mileage 225,671 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
ABS
5 Passenger
AM/FM/CD
Electric Mirrors
CLOTH
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
Mats
