2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

174,000 KM

Details Features

$11,991

+ tax & licensing
Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

GLK 350 4MATIC

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

174,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9046462
  Stock #: 2826A
  VIN: WDCGG8HB0AF486574

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 174,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

