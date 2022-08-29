2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,991 + taxes & licensing 1 7 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9046462

9046462 Stock #: 2826A

2826A VIN: WDCGG8HB0AF486574

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 174,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Air Conditioned Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Additional Features Power Folding Mirrors Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.