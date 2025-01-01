$CALL+ tax & licensing
2010 Mercedes-Benz M-Class
ML350 BLUETEC, DIESEL, ONLY 52,000KMS, CERTIFIED
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
52,548KM
Good Condition
VIN 4JGBB2FB3AA603295
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 52,548 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
