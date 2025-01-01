Menu
2010 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

52,548 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2010 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

ML350 BLUETEC, DIESEL, ONLY 52,000KMS, CERTIFIED

12286089

2010 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

ML350 BLUETEC, DIESEL, ONLY 52,000KMS, CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1742069921
  2. 1742069923
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
52,548KM
Good Condition
VIN 4JGBB2FB3AA603295

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 52,548 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2010 Mercedes-Benz M-Class