Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

169,102 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2010 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

2010 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

ML 350 BlueTEC

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

ML 350 BlueTEC

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1663964347
  2. 1663964347
  3. 1663964347
  4. 1663964347
  5. 1663964347
  6. 1663964347
  7. 1663964347
  8. 1663964347
  9. 1663964347
  10. 1663964347
  11. 1663964347
  12. 1663964347
  13. 1663964347
  14. 1663964347
  15. 1663964347
  16. 1663964347
  17. 1663964347
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

169,102KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9087991
  • Stock #: 11A
  • VIN: 4JGBB2FB5AA549854

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 11A
  • Mileage 169,102 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Climate Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2011 RAM 2500 Outdoo...
 279,625 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Rebel
 28,264 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-150 XLT
 248,550 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory