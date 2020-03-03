Menu
2010 Mitsubishi Outlander

2010 Mitsubishi Outlander

Location

Empire Auto Group

282 Spring Bank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

519-473-7888

$6,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 204,322KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4765017
  • Stock #: E2578
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Mitsubishi Outlander or just a Mitsubishi Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Mitsubishi Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Mitsubishi Outlanders or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL 519.473.7888.

THIS, LIKE NEW MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options that you will enjoy.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Mitsubishi Outlander
* Finished in White, makes this Mitsubishi look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.

