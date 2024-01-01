$8,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2010 Nissan Sentra
2.0, AUTO, ONLY 69,000KMS, LOW KMS, CERTIFIED
2010 Nissan Sentra
2.0, AUTO, ONLY 69,000KMS, LOW KMS, CERTIFIED
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
69,792KM
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3N1AB6AP9AL682221
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 69,792 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2010 Chevrolet Cobalt LT, 4 CYL, COUPE, ONLY 76KMS, AUTO, CERTIFIED 76,303 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Malibu LT, SEDAN, AUTO, 4 CYL, GOOD SHAPE, AS IS SPECIAL 259,043 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2009 Nissan Versa 1.8 SL FE+, AUTO, ALLOYS, ONLY 157KMS, CERTIFIED 157,038 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
Primary
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-659-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111
2010 Nissan Sentra