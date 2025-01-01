Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Subaru Forester

246,414 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Subaru Forester

X SPORT, AWD, 4 CYLINDER, RUNS WELL, AS IS SPECIAL

Watch This Vehicle
12399039

2010 Subaru Forester

X SPORT, AWD, 4 CYLINDER, RUNS WELL, AS IS SPECIAL

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1744331787
  2. 1744331789
  3. 1744331792
  4. 1744331794
  5. 1744331796
  6. 1744331799
  7. 1744331801
  8. 1744331804
  9. 1744331806
  10. 1744331808
  11. 1744331810
  12. 1744331813
  13. 1744331816
  14. 1744331818
  15. 1744331821
  16. 1744331823
  17. 1744331826
  18. 1744331828
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
246,414KM
Fair Condition
VIN JF2SH6BC1AH785029

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1131A
  • Mileage 246,414 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ, 4X4, CREW CAB, OILED, VERY CLEAN, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ, 4X4, CREW CAB, OILED, VERY CLEAN, CERTIFIED 240,178 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Lincoln MKZ LEATHER, LOADED, ONLY 78KMS, LOW KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2011 Lincoln MKZ LEATHER, LOADED, ONLY 78KMS, LOW KMS, CERTIFIED 78,943 KM $12,495 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Audi A6 3.0L PROGRESSIVE, LOADED, ONLY 79KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2011 Audi A6 3.0L PROGRESSIVE, LOADED, ONLY 79KMS, CERTIFIED 79,184 KM $11,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2010 Subaru Forester