2010 Subaru Impreza GREAT DEAL! BUY NOW! HURRY BEFORE IT SELLS OUT!

2010 Subaru Impreza GREAT DEAL! BUY NOW! HURRY BEFORE IT SELLS OUT!

Listing ID: 8632862

8632862 Stock #: FS:15203

FS:15203 VIN: JF1GH6A69AH819093

Vehicle Details Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # FS:15203

Mileage 0 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.