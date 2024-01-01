Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a reliable and spacious vehicle thats practically brand new? Look no further than this stunning 2010 Subaru Outback 2.5I SPORT from Tiger Auto Sales Ltd. This meticulously maintained wagon has an incredibly low mileage of just 23,401km, making it practically a new car! Its a testament to careful ownership and is ready for its next adventure.</p><p>The Outback boasts a sleek Gray exterior and a comfortable Beige interior, offering a perfect blend of style and practicality. Under the hood, youll find a powerful and fuel-efficient H4 engine paired with a smooth CVT transmission, making for a smooth and enjoyable driving experience.</p><p>This Outback is packed with features to make every journey comfortable and safe. Here are just a few of the highlights:</p><ul><li><strong>SUPER LOW KMs</strong>: This Outback has barely been driven, making it an exceptional value.</li><li><strong>CERTIFIED</strong>: It has been professionally inspected and meets the highest quality standards.</li><li><strong>ALL WHEEL DRIVE</strong>: Enjoy peace of mind in any weather condition with its legendary Subaru AWD system.</li><li><strong>SPORT TRIM</strong>: Enjoy added sporty styling and performance with the Sport package.</li><li><strong>WARRANTY INCLUDED</strong>: You can drive with confidence knowing this vehicle comes with a warranty for your peace of mind.</li></ul><p>Dont miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a practically new Subaru Outback. Visit Tiger Auto Sales Ltd. today to see this beauty in person!</p>

2010 Subaru Outback

23,401 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Subaru Outback

2.5I SPORT, ONLY 23,000KMS, SUPER LOW KMS, CERT

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Subaru Outback

2.5I SPORT, ONLY 23,000KMS, SUPER LOW KMS, CERT

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1724292771
  2. 1724292775
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
23,401KM
Good Condition
VIN 4S4BRGGCXA3314693

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 23,401 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and spacious vehicle that's practically brand new? Look no further than this stunning 2010 Subaru Outback 2.5I SPORT from Tiger Auto Sales Ltd. This meticulously maintained wagon has an incredibly low mileage of just 23,401km, making it practically a new car! It's a testament to careful ownership and is ready for its next adventure.

The Outback boasts a sleek Gray exterior and a comfortable Beige interior, offering a perfect blend of style and practicality. Under the hood, you'll find a powerful and fuel-efficient H4 engine paired with a smooth CVT transmission, making for a smooth and enjoyable driving experience.

This Outback is packed with features to make every journey comfortable and safe. Here are just a few of the highlights:

  • SUPER LOW KM's: This Outback has barely been driven, making it an exceptional value.
  • CERTIFIED: It has been professionally inspected and meets the highest quality standards.
  • ALL WHEEL DRIVE: Enjoy peace of mind in any weather condition with its legendary Subaru AWD system.
  • SPORT TRIM: Enjoy added sporty styling and performance with the Sport package.
  • WARRANTY INCLUDED: You can drive with confidence knowing this vehicle comes with a warranty for your peace of mind.

Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a practically new Subaru Outback. Visit Tiger Auto Sales Ltd. today to see this beauty in person!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2010 Honda CR-V for sale in London, ON
2010 Honda CR-V 209,144 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2005 Honda CR-V EX, RUNS GOOD, 4WD, AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2005 Honda CR-V EX, RUNS GOOD, 4WD, AS IS SPECIAL 237,832 KM $3,995 + tax & lic
Used 2004 Toyota Matrix XR, FUEL SAVER, RUNS GOOD, AS IS for sale in London, ON
2004 Toyota Matrix XR, FUEL SAVER, RUNS GOOD, AS IS 228,666 KM $3,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2010 Subaru Outback