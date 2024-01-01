$CALL+ tax & licensing
2010 Subaru Outback
2.5I SPORT, ONLY 23,000KMS, SUPER LOW KMS, CERT
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 23,401 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and spacious vehicle that's practically brand new? Look no further than this stunning 2010 Subaru Outback 2.5I SPORT from Tiger Auto Sales Ltd. This meticulously maintained wagon has an incredibly low mileage of just 23,401km, making it practically a new car! It's a testament to careful ownership and is ready for its next adventure.
The Outback boasts a sleek Gray exterior and a comfortable Beige interior, offering a perfect blend of style and practicality. Under the hood, you'll find a powerful and fuel-efficient H4 engine paired with a smooth CVT transmission, making for a smooth and enjoyable driving experience.
This Outback is packed with features to make every journey comfortable and safe. Here are just a few of the highlights:
- SUPER LOW KM's: This Outback has barely been driven, making it an exceptional value.
- CERTIFIED: It has been professionally inspected and meets the highest quality standards.
- ALL WHEEL DRIVE: Enjoy peace of mind in any weather condition with its legendary Subaru AWD system.
- SPORT TRIM: Enjoy added sporty styling and performance with the Sport package.
- WARRANTY INCLUDED: You can drive with confidence knowing this vehicle comes with a warranty for your peace of mind.
Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a practically new Subaru Outback. Visit Tiger Auto Sales Ltd. today to see this beauty in person!
