2010 Subaru Outback

2.5i Sport

Location

Melrose Garage

21160 Vanneck Road, London, ON N6H 5L2

519-670-3728

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 174,311KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4753788
  • VIN: 4S4BRGGC9A3312076
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

WE HAVE OVER 10 SUBARUS ON THE LOT.  4 OUTBACKS, 2 FORESTERS, 2 LEGACYS 3 IMPREZAS THEY ARE ALL LOCAL CARS WITH SERVICE HISTORY AVAILABLE.  SOME ARE ONE OWNERS WITH EXTRA WHEELS &WINTER TIRES.  YOU ARE WELCOME TO TAKE THEM TO YOUR OWN MECHANIC FOR INSPECTION AS WELL. 

  WE INCLUDE A 2 YR. WARRANTY ON MOST OF OUR VEHICLES.  COME OUT TO MELROSE TO SEE THE DIFFERENCE!!

  CALL JIM FOR MORE INFO ANYTIME.  519-670-3728.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Winter Tires
  • Luggage Rack
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • DVD / Entertainment
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • 2 YR. WARRANTY

